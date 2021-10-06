Stephens Inc. AR Buys 96 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Roku were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of Roku by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Roku by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.82, for a total transaction of $32,625,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,195,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.37, for a total value of $36,071,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 529,758 shares of company stock worth $192,854,281 in the last ninety days. 15.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $389.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens upgraded Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.59.

NASDAQ ROKU traded up $12.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $316.91. 176,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,245,447. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $355.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.68 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.50. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.52 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business’s revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

