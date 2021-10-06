Stephens Inc. AR Has $720,000 Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,741,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,683,530,000 after purchasing an additional 902,651 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,022,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,879,000 after acquiring an additional 191,078 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185,053 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,026,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,532,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,013,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,815,000 after purchasing an additional 983,352 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded down $2.53 on Wednesday, hitting $166.19. The stock had a trading volume of 35,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133,365. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $70.78 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

In other news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,524 shares of company stock valued at $49,663,550 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COF. Robert W. Baird lowered Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $175.80 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.36.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

