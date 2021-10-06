Stephens Inc. AR Increases Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,010 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,029,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $687,431,000 after acquiring an additional 37,014 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,627,389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $496,916,000 after acquiring an additional 531,876 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,511,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $481,050,000 after acquiring an additional 909,820 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,387,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,084,000 after acquiring an additional 384,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,230,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,588,000 after acquiring an additional 12,759 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $148.34. 26,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,018. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.87, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.19 and a 52-week high of $168.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.85.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $728.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.76.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total value of $6,871,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $143,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,146,630.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,682 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,754. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

