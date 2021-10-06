Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,628,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,404,000 after purchasing an additional 242,684 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 28.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,825,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,586,000 after acquiring an additional 629,415 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 5,084.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,987,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,965 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 24.1% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,664,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,958,000 after acquiring an additional 323,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,264,000 after acquiring an additional 34,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $407,056.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,451.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $2,141,465.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,208 shares of company stock worth $12,826,682. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPT stock traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.88. 4,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,684. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.12, a P/E/G ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $86.78 and a 12-month high of $154.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. On average, research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

A number of research firms have commented on CPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

