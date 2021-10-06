Stephens Inc. AR Takes $750,000 Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 41,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 71,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,032,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,200,000 after purchasing an additional 101,842 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 31.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,557,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,343,000 after purchasing an additional 372,144 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 351,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 29.4% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,230,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,387,000 after purchasing an additional 279,475 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBRA. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of SBRA stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.16. 35,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788,877. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.98 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.33. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

