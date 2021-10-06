Stephens Inc. AR Takes Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 116.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter worth about $125,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3,351.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 28.1% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $54.74. The company had a trading volume of 9,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,174. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.24. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.26 and a 52-week high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $424.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. Analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.95%.

In related news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $89,577.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,930 shares in the company, valued at $966,000.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

KLIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

