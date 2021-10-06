Steven Alan Denny Sells 2,510 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Stock

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 2,510 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total value of $307,751.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Steven Alan Denny also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Steven Alan Denny sold 5,184 shares of Floor & Decor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $570,240.00.

NYSE FND opened at $115.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.87. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.39 and a 1-year high of $132.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $860.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.09 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,060,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FND. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.19.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

