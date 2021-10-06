Steven C. Roberts Sells 1,000 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Stock

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 1,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PRA Group stock opened at $42.36 on Wednesday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $45.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.03.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $285.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.24 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in PRA Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 260.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in PRA Group in the first quarter worth $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 21.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Group during the second quarter valued at $101,000.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

