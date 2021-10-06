Stipend 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $20.00 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 18.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Stipend has traded 28.5% higher against the dollar. Stipend has a market cap of $916,318.37 and approximately $20.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stipend coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0718 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,976.59 or 0.99888024 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00064139 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $186.66 or 0.00339145 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.21 or 0.00231139 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.52 or 0.00556918 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004757 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 109.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004770 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Stipend Profile

Stipend (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,762,631 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stipend is stipend.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Stipend

