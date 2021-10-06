Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Ring Energy Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 25,287 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 499% compared to the average volume of 4,225 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:REI traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.45. 75,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,022,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $342.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.53. Ring Energy has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $4.11.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $47.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.69 million. Ring Energy had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 131.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ring Energy will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder William R. Kruse acquired 511,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $987,196.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,687,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,486,263.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William R. Kruse acquired 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,960,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,265,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,543,909.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,811,501 shares of company stock worth $4,501,197. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ring Energy by 50.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 17.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation situated in the Permian Basin; the Central Basin Platform and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

