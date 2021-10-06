StoneBridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APACU) Short Interest Down 33.3% in September

StoneBridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APACU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of APACU traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.06. 1,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,853. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.02. StoneBridge Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $11.14.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneBridge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneBridge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.