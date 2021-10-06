Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stora Enso Oyj in a report issued on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stora Enso Oyj’s FY2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SEOAY. Citigroup upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.30 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stora Enso Oyj has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.86.

SEOAY stock opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52-week low of $14.30 and a 52-week high of $20.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 7.43%.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

