Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 768 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upped their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.13.

NYSE SYK traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $261.60. 37,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $269.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.02. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.09 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The firm has a market cap of $98.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

