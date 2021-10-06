Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) is Greylock Xiii GP LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Greylock Xiii GP LLC lowered its holdings in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) by 25.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,059,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,691,700 shares during the period. Sumo Logic accounts for 20.9% of Greylock Xiii GP LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Greylock Xiii GP LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Sumo Logic worth $228,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 437.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 12.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the first quarter valued at $189,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the first quarter valued at $226,000. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Shares of SUMO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.38. 555,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,185. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.45. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.87. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 47.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SUMO shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research downgraded Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sumo Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.78.

In related news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $53,014.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $74,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,175 shares of company stock worth $2,597,144. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sumo Logic Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.