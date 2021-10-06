Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the August 31st total of 5,880,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

SUMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

Shares of SUMO stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $15.38. The stock had a trading volume of 555,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,185. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average of $19.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.87. Sumo Logic has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $584,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $53,014.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,175 shares of company stock valued at $2,597,144. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Sumo Logic by 437.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Sumo Logic by 12.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

