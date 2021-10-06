Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Price Target Raised to C$74.00

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and issued a C$64.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC upgraded Sun Life Financial from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$50.96 price target (down previously from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.45.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Shares of SLF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.90. 12,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,494. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $55.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.04.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 9.51%. Equities research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.4386 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.93%.

In related news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun purchased 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 15.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4,541.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 484,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,491,000 after buying an additional 474,047 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 212.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 25,476 shares during the last quarter. 45.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.