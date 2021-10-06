Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Upgraded to Sector Outperform at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $74.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $72.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SLF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a C$64.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$50.96 target price (down from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.45.

Shares of SLF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.89. 12,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,494. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.04. The company has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $55.07.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.4386 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.93%.

In other news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun purchased 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rempart Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 387,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,957,000 after purchasing an additional 17,012 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 361.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,706,000 after purchasing an additional 208,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 45.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

