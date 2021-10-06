Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Increased to C$76.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a C$72.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Monday. CSFB set a C$72.00 price objective on Sun Life Financial and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$72.85.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock traded down C$0.22 on Tuesday, reaching C$67.66. 639,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,073,819. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of C$51.59 and a 1-year high of C$68.40. The company has a market cap of C$39.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47, a current ratio of 545.45 and a quick ratio of 516.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$65.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$64.78.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$12.67 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 6.6999992 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

