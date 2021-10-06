SuRo Capital’s (SSSS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Barrington Research in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.93% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SuRo Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of SuRo Capital stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $12.41. 215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,975. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.38 million, a P/E ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.04. SuRo Capital has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.63.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a net margin of 11,521.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SuRo Capital will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Klein acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $98,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in SuRo Capital by 2.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 417,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after buying an additional 8,635 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in SuRo Capital by 1.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in SuRo Capital by 634.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 542,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,314,000 after buying an additional 468,346 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 49.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 42,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 19.1% during the second quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 205,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 33,024 shares during the last quarter. 33.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

