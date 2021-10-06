SuRo Capital’s (SSSS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Barrington Research in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.93% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SuRo Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.
Shares of SuRo Capital stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $12.41. 215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,975. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.38 million, a P/E ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.04. SuRo Capital has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.63.
In other news, CEO Mark D. Klein acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $98,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in SuRo Capital by 2.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 417,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after buying an additional 8,635 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in SuRo Capital by 1.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in SuRo Capital by 634.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 542,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,314,000 after buying an additional 468,346 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 49.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 42,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 19.1% during the second quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 205,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 33,024 shares during the last quarter. 33.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SuRo Capital Company Profile
Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.
Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.