Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 13,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSTI. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $130,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 301.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 44,779 shares during the last quarter. 14.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTI opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.74.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts anticipate that Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

