Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New $62,000 Investment in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 929.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 323,269 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 30.8% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,197 shares during the period. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ AQST opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.01. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 3.53.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $15.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Aquestive Therapeutics Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST).

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.