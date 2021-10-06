Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. Roth Capital downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchronoss Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.53.

In other news, CFO David D. Clark sold 19,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $58,449.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,198.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,377 shares of company stock valued at $65,345. 30.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCR opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $6.59.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $71.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.49 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Synchronoss Technologies Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

