Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 21,100 LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in LAIX by 191.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 310,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 204,300 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of LAIX by 47.5% during the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 194,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 62,535 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LAIX by 220.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 32,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of LAIX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LAIX opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $43.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.90. LAIX Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $11.65.

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.19) by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $27.80 million for the quarter.

LAIX Company Profile

LAIX, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of artificial intelligence business. It creates and delivers products and services to popularize english learning. The firm also utilizes cutting-edge deep learning and adaptive learning technologies, big data, well-established education pedagogies, and the mobile Internet.

