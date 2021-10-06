Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes $48,000 Position in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,368 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the first quarter worth about $51,000. 60.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BDSI opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $364.81 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.78. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $4.99.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BDSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioDelivery Sciences International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.56.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

