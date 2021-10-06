Susquehanna International Group LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,834 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.22% of Belden worth $4,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 56,680.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Belden in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

In other Belden news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $368,322.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,480.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Ashish Chand purchased 4,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.42 per share, with a total value of $249,489.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BDC opened at $59.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.84. Belden Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Belden had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.27%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

