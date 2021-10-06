Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Lowered to “Hold” at DZ Bank

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF) was downgraded by equities researchers at DZ Bank to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $87.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Commerzbank downgraded Swiss Re to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Swiss Re to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

OTCMKTS:SSREF remained flat at $$86.18 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.19. Swiss Re has a twelve month low of $68.72 and a twelve month high of $101.64.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.