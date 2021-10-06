SWYFT (SWYFTT) Market Cap Reaches $21,126.80

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last week, SWYFT has traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. SWYFT has a total market capitalization of $21,126.80 and $5,144.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SWYFT coin can currently be bought for $0.0299 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00050872 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.09 or 0.00254545 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.08 or 0.00109940 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00012034 BTC.

About SWYFT

SWYFT (SWYFTT) is a coin. SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,940 coins. The official website for SWYFT is swyft.network . SWYFT’s official Twitter account is @OfficialSwyft and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SWYFT is https://reddit.com/r/SwyftNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SWYFT’s official message board is medium.com/swyft-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Swyft was formed on November 20th, 2018, looking to solve the most common problems facing cryptocurrency adoption across the globe. Its vision is to not only enhance the user experience with any ability to earn a passive income but to also create the most compelling cryptocurrency ecosystem of the 21st century by driving the world's transition to a digital currency economy. This will be delivered through DApp (smart contract) design, payment gateways via platform modules and marketplace deployment. “

Buying and Selling SWYFT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SWYFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SWYFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SWYFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

