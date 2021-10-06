Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Short Interest Down 24.6% in September

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the August 31st total of 5,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

NASDAQ SNCR traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $2.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,363. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $6.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average is $2.99. The firm has a market cap of $205.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.96.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $71.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.49 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNCR. Roth Capital cut shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.25 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.53.

In other news, CFO David D. Clark sold 19,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $58,449.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,198.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 21,377 shares of company stock valued at $65,345 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,637,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 1,784.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,560,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371,391 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 30.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,585,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 605,061 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter worth $7,993,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,318,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 10,741 shares in the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

