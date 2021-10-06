Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) EVP Mark G. Holladay Sells 1,500 Shares

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $66,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE SNV traded down $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,498. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.27 and a 52 week high of $50.51.
Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. The company had revenue of $488.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,670,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,871,000 after purchasing an additional 309,710 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,860,000 after purchasing an additional 235,353 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,621,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,707,000 after purchasing an additional 32,127 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,969,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,323,000 after buying an additional 467,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,851,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,452,000 after buying an additional 81,350 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Synovus Financial Company Profile
Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.
