Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) EVP Mark G. Holladay Sells 1,500 Shares

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $66,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE SNV traded down $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,498. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.27 and a 52 week high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. The company had revenue of $488.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 54.77%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,670,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,871,000 after purchasing an additional 309,710 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,860,000 after purchasing an additional 235,353 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,621,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,707,000 after purchasing an additional 32,127 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,969,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,323,000 after buying an additional 467,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,851,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,452,000 after buying an additional 81,350 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

