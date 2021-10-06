Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.19. Synovus Financial reported earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $488.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.99 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

NYSE:SNV traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.98. 19,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,498. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $23.27 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.77%.

In other news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 4,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $186,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $64,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,130.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,539 shares of company stock worth $830,130 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,642,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,090,000 after buying an additional 700,408 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 1,881.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 720,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,940,000 after buying an additional 683,663 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,969,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,323,000 after buying an additional 467,699 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,519,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,890,000 after purchasing an additional 340,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

