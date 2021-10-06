Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

SSMXY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sysmex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sysmex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sysmex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th.

Get Sysmex alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSMXY traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $60.55. The company had a trading volume of 18,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,222. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Sysmex has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $68.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.78 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.00.

Sysmex Corp. engages in the healthcare business. It develops, manufactures, sells, exports, and imports diagnostic instruments, reagents. and software used in in-vitro diagnostics. It also provides clinical laboratory testing of blood, urine, and other specimens. Its products include instruments and reagents diagnostics for hemostasis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, urinalysis, and point-of-care (POC) testing.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Sysmex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysmex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.