Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.43

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.43 and last traded at $14.90, with a volume of 20810 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average is $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 14.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 117.2% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,717,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,775,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098,979 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,175,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 196,170.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,368,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,308 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 16,104,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,063,000 after purchasing an additional 843,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 128.5% in the second quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 1,346,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,669,000 after buying an additional 757,543 shares in the last quarter. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

