Taylor Wimpey plc Declares Dividend of GBX 4.14 (LON:TW)

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.14 ($0.05) per share by the homebuilder on Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON TW traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 153.10 ($2.00). 10,051,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,451. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 170.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 289.25. The stock has a market cap of £5.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.48. Taylor Wimpey has a one year low of GBX 102.43 ($1.34) and a one year high of GBX 213.92 ($2.79). The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

TW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 203.50 ($2.66).

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

