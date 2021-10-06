Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Short Interest Down 34.4% in September

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,800 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the August 31st total of 161,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
HQH stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,965. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $28.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.40.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.
Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile
Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
