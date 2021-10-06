Telcoin (TEL) Price Tops $0.0187

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last week, Telcoin has traded 28.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Telcoin has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and approximately $15.44 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Telcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0187 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00048608 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.16 or 0.00239154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00102929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

About Telcoin

Telcoin is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,602,110,195 coins. Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin . The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

