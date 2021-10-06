Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Short Interest Up 29.2% in September

Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,305,700 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the August 31st total of 3,332,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,304.8 days.

OTCMKTS TEFOF remained flat at $$4.79 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 54 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,954. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.76. Telefónica has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $5.46.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

