Tesco (LON:TSCO) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Tesco (LON:TSCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on Tesco from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

TSCO traded up GBX 15.50 ($0.20) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 268.50 ($3.51). 17,876,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,661,123. Tesco has a 12 month low of GBX 217.10 ($2.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 317.55 ($4.15). The company has a market cap of £20.76 billion and a PE ratio of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.14, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 248.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 235.32.

In other Tesco news, insider John Allan acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.07) per share, for a total transaction of £47,000 ($61,405.80).

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

