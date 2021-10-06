Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSE:TPL) Director William Paul Wells Wells Acquires 50,000 Shares

Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSE:TPL) Director William Paul Wells Wells bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$32,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,330,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$19,715,051.20.

William Paul Wells Wells also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 30th, William Paul Wells Wells bought 1,500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$960.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, William Paul Wells Wells bought 20,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$13,000.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 13,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,060.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 15,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,550.00.

On Friday, September 17th, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 7,500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,275.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 7,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,640.00.

On Monday, September 13th, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 16,500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,250.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02. Tethys Petroleum Limited has a twelve month low of C$0.01 and a twelve month high of C$0.04.

Tethys Petroleum Limited is an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on projects in Central Asia and the Caspian Region. The Company’s principal activity is the acquisition of, and exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas fields. The Company operates through three segments: Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Georgia.

