Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Coverage Initiated at Loop Capital

Research analysts at Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

TXRH has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.70.

Shares of TXRH stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.50. The stock had a trading volume of 892,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,845. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $65.63 and a 12 month high of $110.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $898.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 9.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 9,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 22.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

