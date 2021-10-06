Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Coverage Initiated at Loop Capital

Research analysts at Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
TXRH has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.70.
Shares of TXRH stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.50. The stock had a trading volume of 892,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,845. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $65.63 and a 12 month high of $110.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 9.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 9,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 22.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.
About Texas Roadhouse
Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.
