Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Textron in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Textron’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upgraded Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

NYSE TXT opened at $70.59 on Wednesday. Textron has a 52 week low of $31.82 and a 52 week high of $74.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.65. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the second quarter worth $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Textron by 79.4% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

