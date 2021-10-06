The Bank of New York Mellon Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report issued on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.01.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $54.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.75. The stock has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $33.19 and a fifty-two week high of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.4% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.