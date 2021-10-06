The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth about $338,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 39,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the second quarter worth $629,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at $883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BX. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.55.

The Blackstone Group stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.17. The stock had a trading volume of 92,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,505,431. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $78.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.40 and a fifty-two week high of $136.88.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 215,657 shares of company stock worth $5,046,801 and have sold 507,808 shares worth $40,144,228. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

