The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. raised their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Duckhorn Portfolio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.10.

NYSE NAPA traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.33. 28,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,026. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 5.10. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $25.25.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. On average, research analysts predict that The Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 9,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $213,011.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Ryan sold 17,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $400,392.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,650,455 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAPA. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,377,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at $32,401,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at $29,690,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at $24,703,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at $22,962,000. Institutional investors own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

