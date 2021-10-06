The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. raised their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Duckhorn Portfolio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.10.
NYSE NAPA traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.33. 28,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,026. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 5.10. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $25.25.
In other The Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 9,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $213,011.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Ryan sold 17,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $400,392.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,650,455 over the last three months.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAPA. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,377,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at $32,401,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at $29,690,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at $24,703,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at $22,962,000. Institutional investors own 19.81% of the company’s stock.
About The Duckhorn Portfolio
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.
Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?
Receive News & Ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.