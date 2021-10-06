The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) had its price objective increased by JP Morgan Cazenove from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JP Morgan Cazenove currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

IPG has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.92.

IPG traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.40. 69,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,905,243. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $7,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 9,194 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 244.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 41,055 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 631,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,429,000 after acquiring an additional 171,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.9% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

