The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital upped their target price on The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.43.

NASDAQ JYNT traded down $0.90 on Monday, reaching $94.18. The company had a trading volume of 306 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,618. The Joint has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.26 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.00.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.58 million. The Joint had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 24.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Joint will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jake Singleton sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $269,555.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at $797,530.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $2,023,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,614 shares of company stock worth $3,323,356 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in The Joint by 195.8% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,239 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Joint during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Joint by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 7,877 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of The Joint during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Joint by 53,032.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 116,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 116,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

