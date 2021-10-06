The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 18,721 Shares of HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 749,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,721 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in HBT Financial were worth $13,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in HBT Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in HBT Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,260,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,575,000 after acquiring an additional 58,712 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HBT Financial by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 89,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 24,819 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in HBT Financial by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in HBT Financial by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 11,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

HBT stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.22. 6 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $443.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.43. HBT Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $18.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.96.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $38.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.15 million. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 31.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

