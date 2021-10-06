The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Holdings in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) by 12.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 589,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,353 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Business First Bancshares were worth $13,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 102.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $305,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $514,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 12.6% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 38,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BFST traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.98. 438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,143. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.46. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $24.95. The company has a market cap of $491.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.87.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.35. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $55.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Business First Bancshares Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

