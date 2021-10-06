The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 45,366 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,366 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.13% of CF Industries worth $13,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4,588.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CF traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,266. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $62.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.31.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). CF Industries had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

In related news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $3,355,194.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $3,473,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. HSBC raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.12.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

