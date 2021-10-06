The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stake in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 259,869 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in QCR were worth $12,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of QCR by 32.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in QCR in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in QCR by 10.0% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in QCR by 127.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in QCR in the first quarter valued at about $326,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCRH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on QCR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.71. 26 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.28 and a 52-week high of $53.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.56. The company has a market cap of $815.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.17.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $62.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.63 million. QCR had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 24.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.06%.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

