The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,441 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 3,872 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.09% of Wynn Resorts worth $12,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.0% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 32,780 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,009,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 9,396 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,523,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,658,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WYNN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Wynn Resorts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Argus cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at $787,432.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WYNN traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,494. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.08 and a 200 day moving average of $113.68. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.40. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $67.70 and a 1 year high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.70 million. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($6.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

